"There will be possibilities" – Arsenal and Chelsea receive transfer boost as key target tipped to leave current club in the summer

Carlos Mac Allister has dropped a hint that his son, Alexis, could depart Brighton & Hove Albion amid transfer links with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Mac Allister, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter for Roberto De Zerbi's side since arriving from Argentinos Juniors for £7 million in 2019. Due to his seven goals in 21 games across all competitions this season, he has popped up on the transfer radar of a host of big-profile European clubs. They include the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 14-cap Argentina international turned a lot of heads during his national team's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Filling in Giovani Lo Celso's boots, he registered one goal and one assist in six games.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Carlos shared his thoughts on Alexis' future at Brighton and how well his son was received last month. He elaborated:

"For now, he is at Brighton. It seems to me a very good thing that he has returned from the World Cup and has not despaired about leaving, enjoying success calmly and in peace, in a team that loves him very much. The reception he received has been the best."

Claiming Alexis would secure an exit this summer, Carlos continued:

"He is very well in the club. We all know that in July, there will be possibilities to be able to leave. But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club also has the opportunity of an important transfer, so that a lot can reach Brighton. It is the idea."

Overall, Mac Allister has netted 15 goals and laid out six assists in 93 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit.

Chelsea ready to cash in on two stars and fund move to sign Arsenal target: Reports

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have earmarked Declan Rice as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window as the star is viewed as a leader. The West Ham United captain, who has family roots in London, however, hopes to feature in the UEFA Champions League in the near future. As a result, Arsenal are currently leading the transfer race.

Rice, 24, has been a hot topic since the start of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign as he has been speculated to seal a permanent switch away from West Ham United. With him in the final 16 months of his deal, he has popped up on Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City's radar.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Both central midfielders have been linked with permanent moves away from the Blues since last summer.

