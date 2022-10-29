“They are in a real battle at the moment” – Gabby Agbonlahor suggests Liverpool must meet one condition if they want to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Liverpool to forget about signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong if they do not finish in the top four this season.

According to ESPN, the Reds, Manchester United, and Chelsea have been touted as potential destinations for the Dutchman if he leaves in January. He came close to joining the Red Devils this summer.

United apparently reached an agreement with Barcelona over a transfer for De Jong, but the player rejected the move. The Netherlands international could now be open to a move in the near future after struggling to cement his place in the starting XI.

De Jong has scored once in 14 games across competitions this term. However, he has started just eight of those matches, with Gavi, Pedri, and Sergio Busquets all vying for playing time in Barcelona's midfield.

Agbonlahor has said that it won't be a surprise to see the former Ajax midfielder join the Reds. However, he has told Liverpool that they need to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season if they want to sign De Jong.

He told Football Insider:

"It wouldn’t surprise me. But it’s very difficult at the moment to decide on transfers because Liverpool are in a battle, a real battle for top four. You can’t predict any transfers until the end of the season when we know the positions and they are guaranteed."

Agbonlahor believes that the Reds are in a battle for a top-four finish, something which they have been expected to attain in recent seasons. They are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 16 points from 11 games.

He continued:

"In previous seasons, you would start talking now because Liverpool would be guaranteed to be in the top two, top three. Now they are not, they are in a battle for the top four."

He added:

“If they don’t get in the top four, they can forget about De Jong, they can definitely forget about [Jude] Bellingham."

Jude Bellingham also on Liverpool's radar alongside Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has also been a long-term transfer target for Liverpool.

However, a report from Spanish outlet Revelo (h/t Liverpool.com) claims that the England international has decided on joining Real Madrid in 2023.

Bellingham was heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park this summer. However, Erling Haaland's departure to Manchester City complicated matters as BVB did not want to let another superstar leave in the same window.

He is likely to leave at the end of the season, with Chelsea also keeping close tabs on him.

Bellingham has registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 108 appearances for Dortmund since joining them from Birmingham City in 2020.

