"They sent their scouts to UCL games" - Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United have been monitoring 21-year-old forward 

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have scouted SL Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos for a potential summer move.

The Red Devils are short in the striker position following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November 2022. Anthony Martial has been injury-prone, making just 13 appearances across competitions this season.

They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season in the ongoing transfer window but will need a long-term solution in the summer.

As per Romano, Ramos is one of the options Manchester United are monitoring alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and S.S.C. Napoli's Victor Osimhen. However, they have just scouted the Portuguese striker so far and there has been no progress since then.

In his column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist wrote:

“As I always say, for Osimhen, Kane, Ramos… We have to wait for the summer. Nothing will happen now. Manchester United are monitoring many strikers but nothing is concrete or advanced now; they sent their scouts to UCL games for Ramos, but at the moment there’s nothing else."

Ramos, 21, has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 27 games across competitions for Benfica this season.

He rose to prominence during Portugal's Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Then-coach Fernando Santos started Ramos over Ronaldo and the youngster scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win.

Harry Kane on staying in the Premier League amidst links with Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester United being reported as a potential destination. However, the Englishman recently refused to comment on the links and his future at Spurs.

The north London side beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on January 23 with Kane scoring the solitary goal. When asked if he will stay at Spurs or the English top flight next season, he said:

"That's a loaded question [if Kane will remain in the Premier League]. Let's see what happens. I am enjoying myself. I am enjoying the season I am having. I feel like it was an important win, let's see. I am enjoying the Premier League."

Kane's contract with Tottenham expires in the summer of 2024. However, The Athletic have reported that he is open to signing a new deal.

The England captain has scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 21 Premier League games this season. With his goal against Fulham, Kane became Spurs' joint-highest goalscorer of all-time with 266 goals, level with the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

