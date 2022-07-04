"Things that could do him a lot of damage" - Shakira reportedly willing to expose Barcelona star Gerard Pique's dirty laundry to get custody of her kids

International pop superstar Shakira is reportedly willing to go to great lengths to keep custody of her children following her split from Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

The former couple announced their breakup last month following an 11 year relationship. They had two children, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha during their relationship.

According to Spanish outlet El Econmista, the "Waka Waka" singer is heartbroken by what has happened. A source told the site that the 45-year-old Colombian star "has realized that she did not know the man with whom lived together."

The report also states that Shakira has she "has gone through many phases: rage, despair and sadness." It also adds that the Spain defender is not willing for the kids to leave Barcelona, where they were born and have been brought up.

However, Shakira is reportedly ready to leave Spain, with the source adding:

"She is willing to do anything, even to use and the reports that she commissioned from Gerard. She was no stranger to her boy's fondness for her foolishness, but she certainly never thought that he had been unfaithful to her since practically the year they met."

A source finally claimed that the singer is ready to air the World Cup winner's dirty laundry, as they state:

"She will if she has to play that trick, with all his adventures and some surprises that will not leave anyone indifferent. There are things that could do him a lot of damage, and not only in matters of a couple, or family."

Barcelona president claims "Pique is suffering" following split with Shakira

The 35-year-old has played 606 times for the Blaugrana over his illustrious career. He has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer (via ESPN).

The Spaniard still has two years left on his current deal. However, club president Joan Laporta has opened up on the defender's mindset following his public separation.

Laporta stated (via The Daily Star):

"Pique is suffering. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Pique is a great person. He is one of the captains, he is lucky, and he has given a lot and he has to give us a lot."

He added:

"And he has gone through a circumstance that is not pleasant at all, with children at a very young age and Pique deserves the esteem and affection of the fans. Do not pay attention to the news that tries to leave him as a frivolous man, without feelings and that everything slips away from him.

