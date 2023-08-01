“Think of what happened to Neymar” - Spanish newspaper report how Xavi tried to convince Dembele against PSG move

Barcelona manager Xavi tried to convince Ousmane Dembele to stay put at the club amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French giants have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the winger but are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Barca.

Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) have claimed that Xavi tried to remind Dembele of Neymar's PSG stint. The Brazilian had swapped Barcelona with the Parisian club in 2017 in a world record move worth €222 million but is largely considered a failure by their fans.

"Think of what happened to Neymar," the Spanish tactician reportedly told Dembele.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal On Monday morning, Xavi tried to convince Ousmane Dembélé to stay at Barça. "Think of what happened to Neymar," the coach told Dembélé.



— @mundodeportivo On Monday morning, Xavi tried to convince Ousmane Dembélé to stay at Barça. "Think of what happened to Neymar," the coach told Dembélé.— @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/IiVLu5rGcX

Neymar has consistently struggled with injuries during his time in Paris. In six years, the forward has made 173 appearances for PSG across competitions, scoring 118 and assisting 77 goals.

However, he has failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League, even with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. The Brazilian has, as a result, attracted the ire of the fans, who have criticized him time and again.

Xavi possibly tried to warn Dembele of the same. However, multiple reports suggest the Frenchman is on his way to Ligue 1.

PSG fail to trigger €50 million release clause for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

PSG were hoping to trigger Ousmane Dembele's €50 million release clause at Barcelona before its expiry on Monday, July 31. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they failed to meet the deadline despite agreeing on personal terms with the player.

The French side have agreed on a five-year deal with Dembele, who currently has just one year remaining on his Barcelona contract. The two clubs are now discussing a transfer fee for the player.

"La Liga €50m clause, not activated for Ousmane Dembélé to PSG as there was no time to make it happen — as sources expected. Verbal agreement between Ousmane and PSG remains valid, 5 year deal. PSG and Barça, trying to close the deal in new way by the end of the week," Romano posted on Twitter.

Some reports in Spain (via Barca Blaugranes) claim that Dembele's release clause will increase to €100 million in August.