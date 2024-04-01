"This year he will 100 percent definitely stay here" - Club CEO confirms Manchester City and Real Madrid target won't leave

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has said that Florian Wirtz will stay at the club amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Wirtz has been brilliant for Leverkusen this season in what has been an exceptional campaign. They are unbeaten across competitions this season so far (39 games). They sit 13 points above Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and are three wins away from their maiden title.

Hence, their manager Xabi Alonso and star players like Florian Wirtz are attracting interest from across Europe. However, Alonso recently announced that he will stay at Leverkusen for another year. Now, Fernando Carro has confirmed that Wirtz will stay as well, telling Spanish radio station Onda Cero (via Football Transfers):

"This year he will 100 percent definitely stay here."

Wirtz was linked with a potential move to Real Madrid and Manchester City in the summer. While Los Blancos could see Luka Modric leave at the end of the season, City could part ways with Bernardo Silva.

Wirtz, meanwhile, has scored 11 goals and provided 17 assists in 37 games across competitions for Leverkusen this season. Still only 20, he has made 140 appearances for them overall, registering 34 goals and 47 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's preparations for Manchester City clash

In one of the most anticipated ties of the season, Real Madrid will take on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Los Blancos will host the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9, with the second leg eight days later at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, the Spanish side beat Athletic Club 2-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday, March 31 and will next face City. In his post-match press conference, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about their preparations for the upcoming clash, and he answered (via Managing Madrid):

“We know them very well. We are going to analyse everything that can be analysed. We are focused on our game, and it must be a different duel than what we did today, with more intensity. We are going to do it. We have the time to prepare everything perfectly.”

Manchester City were held to a goalless draw by Premier League title challengers Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday. They have two more games - against Aston Villa (H) and Crystal Palace (A) - before facing Real Madrid.

Both sides have faced off in the last two seasons in the Champions League semi-finals. Real Madrid beat them in the 2021-22 season to eventually win the trophy while Manchester City won last season en route to their treble win.