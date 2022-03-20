Thomas Tuchel finds Chelsea attacker difficult to manage due to 'footballing superstar' personality: Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly finds managing Romelu Lukaku difficult as the Belgian striker's tumultuous period at the club continues.

Lukaku, 28, rejoined the Blues from Serie A champions Inter Milan last summer. Tuchel gave the go-ahead for the club to sanction a club-record £101.7 million deal for the striker.

But following a bright start in his return to Stamford Bridge, he encountered a huge drop in form that would be compounded by his decision to do an interview with Sky Italia in December.

Non-Stop Football @NonStopFootbaII Romelu Lukaku issues apology to Chelsea fans following his interview with Sky Italia.

In the interview, Romelu Lukaku criticized Tuchel's system and hinted that he desired a return to Inter Milan. And, according to GOAL,Tuchel has problems dealing with the way in which the Belgian forward carries himself as a footballing superstar.

Tuchel prefers players that are more focused on grinding and working hard for the team and his issues with Romelu Lukaku are clear to see. The former Borussia Dortmund manager recently dropped the striker following a series of woeful performances.

The former Manchester United striker currently has 11 goals in 33 appearances for the west London outfit. During a Premier League game against Crystal Palace, Lukaku set a new record for the least amount of touches in an EPL fixture (7).

It seems that what many had regarded as one of the best transfer deals of the summer has turned into a huge failure.

says Romelu Lukaku needs to stand by his words and prove to Chelsea that he will fight for his place back in the team 🗣 "All he can do is make this relationship transactional." @GNev2 says Romelu Lukaku needs to stand by his words and prove to Chelsea that he will fight for his place back in the team 🗣 "All he can do is make this relationship transactional."@GNev2 says Romelu Lukaku needs to stand by his words and prove to Chelsea that he will fight for his place back in the team https://t.co/4g0T30gnbf

Romelu Lukaku becoming a problem for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

It's been a rocky relationship between Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Despite making an apology video for his controversial interview, there still seems to be resentment between the club and the player. He has looked a shadow of his best, something that was seen when he flourished in Serie A. At that time, he was playing under Antonio Conte, who has a track record of managing egos.

Tuchel's philosophy is a lot more focused on humble individuals and was one of the reasons things didn't really work out for the German at PSG. With the likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe to deal with, Tuchel would often have to try and control individuals rather than a collective group.

This is why the German manager enjoys the structure at Chelsea so much more than his time at the Parc des Princes. He has more control, not working under a chief as he was at the Parisians under Leonardo.

But Romelu Lukaku's signing has been a poisoned chalice that has not lived up to the expectations.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.



(Source: Calciomercato) Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/6yWG0em7po

It's perhaps one of Tuchel's only hiccups as Chelsea boss. The striker had shown signs of his footballing superstar deamenor even during his time at rivals Manchester United.

Whether Romelu Lukaku returns to be the goalscoring machine he once was at Inter remains to be seen. But he could soon be heading back to the San Siro or certainly out of Stamford Bridge if things do not improve.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat