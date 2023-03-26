Thomas Tuchel identifies Manchester United target as marquee signing at Bayern: Reports

According to Christian Falk of BILD, newly-minted Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is interested in bringing Manchester United target Harry Kane to the Allianz Arena.

Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur is in the air. The Englishman has achieved incredible feats during his time in North London. He is the club's all-time top scorer as well. However, silverware has eluded Kane throughout his professional career.

The notion is that a player of his quality might look to win trophies before it's all said and done. At 29, the clock is ticking for Kane for a big move.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to raid the market in the summer for a striker. Wout Weghorst served as a stop-gap solution after Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure.

United are reportedly primarily interested in two players, Kane and Napoli ace Victor Osimhen.

However, the Red Devils might face competition from Tuchel's Bayern as the German tactician is reportedly interested in Harry Kane. Bayern are without a focal point in their attack since Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona.

Kane's current deal with Spurs will run out in the summer of 2024. He is set to cost north of €100 million for any potential suitor. Apart from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Real Madrid are also interested in Kane.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane spoke about his international retirement

Raphael Varane stunned fans when he announced international retirement following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At 29, one might feel that the former Real Madrid defender called time on his international career too soon.

Varane, though, claimed that the congested nature of club and international fixtures will force more players to look for premature retirement decisions in the near future.

Manchester United's central defender told GQ:

"You can do this for a few seasons, but after a while you either crash, or you are unrecognisable (from the player you were) for six months or even a year in the field, or you get injured. That's what happens to all great players and that's what I want to avoid."

Varane made 93 appearances for France before calling time on his Les Bleus career. He was an integral part of the French team that was crowned world champions in Russia in 2018.

