Thomas Tuchel makes special request for January signing after identifying Chelsea weakness - Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has identified a weakness in the attack and has asked the board to sign another centre-forward in the January transfer window, according to The Transfer Window Podcast (via Caught Offside).

Despite being at the top of the Premier League charts and recently beating Norwich City 7-0, Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea could do with another striking option. The German wants to reduce the burden on the shoulders of new signing Romelu Lukaku.

However, there is no definite shortlist of strikers Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in January. Transfer expert Ian McGarry was quoted saying on the podcast:

“It is our information that he [Tuchel] has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window. From what I’m told, there is no definite shortlist that’s been formulated as yet but you can see the point that they’ve been heavily reliant on Lukaku in such a short space of time since he arrived back at the club for his second spell."

It is worth noting that Chelsea spent a club-record £97.5 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Serie A champions Inter Milan. Despite the big-money move, Romelu Lukaku has had a relatively poor start to his time under Thomas Tuchel.

The Chelsea forward has scored just four goals in 11 appearances for far this season. This has forced Tuchel to rely on the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz for goals.

Despite Lukaku's poor showing in front of goal, Chelsea have found goals from elsewhere on the pitch. As things stand, the Blues have seen as many as 17 different players scoring a goal in all competitions.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Ian McGarry: "It is our information that he [Tuchel] has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window."



{The Transfer Window Podcast} Ian McGarry: "It is our information that he [Tuchel] has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window."{The Transfer Window Podcast}

Thomas Tuchel is leading Chelsea to a Premier League title challenge

After winning the Champions League last season, Thomas Tuchel is now guiding Chelsea to a Premier League title challenge against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Blues currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League standings, one point ahead of Liverpool, who are still the only unbeaten side left in the league. Manchester City are a further two points behind Chelsea in the standings.

One of the main reasons for Chelsea's dominant displays in the Premier League is their rock-solid defense. The Blues have only conceded three goals in their first nine league matches so far this season.

Chelsea have a great opportunity to extend their time at the top of the standings. The Blues have relatively easy fixtures coming up against Newcastle United and Burnley before they take on Leicester City and Manchester United.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Goal @goal Mason Mount is the top scoring Chelsea player under Thomas Tuchel 🥶



𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐲. Mason Mount is the top scoring Chelsea player under Thomas Tuchel 🥶𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐲. https://t.co/CtS3q3gqhE

Edited by Ritwik Kumar