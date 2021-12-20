Thomas Tuchel requests Chelsea to sign 24-year-old with €45 million price tag - Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has requested the club's hierarchy to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 24-year-old is reported to have a price tag of €45 million.

Chelsea are in desperate need of strengthening their midfield for the second half of the 2021-22 season. The Blues signed Saul Niguez on loan from Spanish side Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Saul, however, has been underwhelming for Chelsea, which has seen Thomas Tuchel lose faith in the 27-year-old midfielder.

Despite Saul's sub-par performance, he is not expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window. The Blues have two promising midfielders in Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher out on loan who cannot be recalled.

According to the aforementioned report, Thomas Tuchel is impressed by Ruben Neves' recent performances for Wolves and is keen to bring him to Chelsea.

However, Wolves will be asking for a huge fee of around €45 million. The Portuguese international currently has a contract at the Molineux Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Ruben Neves has been an integral part of Wolverhampton Wanderers' season. The midfielder has made 17 league appearances this season and has contributed a goal and an assist.

Chelsea need a backup at the center of the pitch. Due to a lack of options, Thomas Tuchel has been forced to play the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

It is worth noting that Ruben Neves has previously attracted interest from other Premier League clubs as well, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Chelsea are currently going through a patch of poor form in the Premier League

Chelsea are currently going through a rough patch in the league, which has resulted in the Blues losing valuable ground to their title rivals. The Stamford Bridge outfit were comfortably at the top of the standings a few weeks ago before they started to drop points.

Thomas Tuchel's side have drawn two consecutive Premier League games against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United as well. This has resulted in the Blues picking up just two wins in their last five league outings.

As things stand, Chelsea have amassed 38 points from 18 matches and sit third in the standings. However, the West London club are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City and three points behind second-placed Liverpool.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar