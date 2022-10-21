Thomas Tuchel’s stance revealed amid links with Aston Villa job: Reports

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel doesn't wish to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa boss, irrespective of the money on offer, English journalist Matt Law has claimed.

Premier League side Aston Villa relieved Gerrard of his responsibilities mere hours after they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Fulham (October 20). Gerrard leaves the Villans in a tricky place in the Premier League standings, with them sitting in 17th place after picking up only nine points from 11 matches. They are level on points with 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, edging them out only on goals scored (7 vs 5).

Aston Villa are likely to want to appoint a top manager as soon as possible, and Tuchel, who was dismissed by Chelsea in September, could be an option. According to Law, however, Tuchel has no interest in managing Villa and will politely decline if an approach is made. Law further claims that the German manager will not be swayed even by a big-money contract.

Tuchel managed Chelsea for a mere 17 months, guiding them to a Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Club World Cup. He was chosen as the World’s Best Club Coach for his exploits in the 2020-21 season (via Transfermarkt).

Aston Villa eye move for Brentford manager Thomas Frank

Having sacked Steven Gerrard 11 months after appointing him, Aston Villa are on the hunt for a manager, and according to talkSPORT, they already have a favorite in mind. It has been claimed that the Villans are in awe of the work Thomas Frank has done at Watford and could try to bring him on board.

Frank helped the Bees earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Brentford finished 13th in the league, well clear of the relegation zone. This year, too, they have enjoyed a strong start, with them sitting in 10th place after 11 rounds of fixtures.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also seen as a candidate. However, it could reportedly be difficult to convince the Argentinian to take up the job at Villa Park.

