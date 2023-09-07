Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Barcelona star in January - Reports

According to El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Bayern already have the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs De Ligt in their ranks. The Bavarians, however, are keen on signing another defender. They couldn't conclude a deal to bring in Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea in the summer.

However, Bayern are expected to go all out in January again and Tuchel has identified Christensen as an option. Christensen has been a solid player for the Blaugran at the back in recent times.

Last season, the Dane was one of the main reasons behind Barca's defensive solidity. Hence, the Catalan club are unlikely to let him go. However, Bayern are confident that a bid in the north of €40 million could make Barcelona rethink the situation.

Apart from that, Christensen is also expected to ask for a salary hike to say at Barca, according to the aforementioned report. Hence, all things considered, Bayern could make a swoop for the defender.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez spoke about Barcelona new boys Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona brought in two Portuguese stars in the summer transfer markets. They signed Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, both on loan.

Both players have played very less minutes so far this season. However, they both have been selected for Portugal's upcoming Euro qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg. Speaking on his selection, Martinez said (via Barca Universal):

“When Joao Cancelo and Joao Félix come to a team like Barca and play directly, it is a sign that the players are at a perfect level to play in the best moments."

Both Felix and Cancelo are important players for their national side.