Thomas Tuchel wants to bring Bundesliga star to Chelsea - Reports

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on bringing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann to Chelsea this summer. The pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund, and the German tactician is said to be a huge admirer of his countryman.

According to German outlet Kicker, Hofmann's performances at Gladbach have caught the eye of many teams across Europe. The player was a favorite under Thomas Tuchel and a reunion could be on the horizon. Tottenham are also interested in the midfielder, whose contract at Gladbach runs until 2023.

Hofmann spoke about the growing interest from other clubs over him back in March. The German told Ruhr Nachrichten:

"Basically, I feel good at Borussia; I’ve always emphasised that. It may be that one or the other club has expressed its interest. Nevertheless, for me, the absolute focus is on having a successful season with Borussia and dedicating myself fully to success. I put my personal situation under it."

Hofmann was also asked about Chelsea's supposed interest in him, to which he responded:

"I think it’s clear that other clubs will notice you if you perform well. Therefore, it is possible that one or the other has already asked.”

Kicker reporting considerable interest in Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann. Chelsea & Spurs two of the clubs looking seriously at the Germany international who turns 29 in July. Also said to be wide interest among La Liga clubs. Kicker says Hofmann himself is weighing up a move. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) May 27, 2021

The midfielder is coming off a spectacular 2020-21 season. Hofmann was a standout player for Marco Rose's side, contributing 6 goals and 11 assists in 26 league games for Borussia Monchengladbach. It remains to be seen whether the German will join Chelsea in the summer and reunite with his former boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea gear up for Champions League final against Manchester City

Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the UCL final

Before any transfer business commences, Chelsea's primary objective will be to win the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side take on Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday in what will be the final game of the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea's form has stuttered of late, as they've lost three of their last five games across all competitions. However, Tuchel will be confident in his side's chances, having already beaten Manchester City twice in the last two months.

Chelsea have announced the squad that will fly to Porto to face Pep Guardiola's side at the Estadio do Dragao.

Chelsea Squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Emerson

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud