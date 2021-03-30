Three Champions League sides interested in Sergio Aguero – Reports

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City this summer, marking the end of an era at the Etihad. The Argentine's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the club have announced his departure.

The 32-year-old striker has already been linked with several clubs around Europe as he still has a lot to offer. Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest as per a report in Marca.

The three European giants are keen on signing a forward in the summer and see Sergio Aguero as the perfect fit. The Argentine has the experience and the talent to play in any league around the world, and the interested sides are set to compete to sign him at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Barcelona are hoping to use Lionel Messi to lure Sergio Aguero, while PSG are reportedly relying on Angel di Maria and Mauricio Pochettino to help them. Juventus, on the other hand, reportedly see him as the prolific striker who can help Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack.

Sergio Aguero pens emotional message to Manchester City fans

Sergio Aguero announced his departure from Manchester City last night and penned an emotional message to the Manchester City fans. He wrote:

"When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise. A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age. Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart."

"I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011 and with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world. The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others. As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans," signed off the Manchester City striker.

Sergio Aguero, who was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, is leaving Manchester City as a club legend. The striker has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club and has helped them win 13 trophies in the last decade.