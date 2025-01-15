Three clubs chasing Chelsea star Axel Disasi as he looks to leave Stamford Bridge - Reports

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is working on an exit from the club this month, with three sides leading the race for his signature, as per reports. The Frenchman is on the radars of Juventus, Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Disasi was noticeably absent from the Chelsea squad that faced Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. Josh Acheampong, 18, started at right-back and Tosin Adarabioyo was on the bench. The club have planned to sell the 26-year-old clear, and he has a number of suitors looking to sign him, as per CaughtOffside.

Serie A outfits Juventus and Atalanta, and Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are the sides who have been strongly linked with the centre-back. The former AS Monaco man has spent 18 months at Stamford Bridge but has failed to impress coach Enzo Maresca this season.

Juventus are in the market for central defensive cover, with Gleison Bremer still out through injury this season. The Bianconeri appear to have missed out on the signature of Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, and Antonio Silva from Benfica. A move for Disasi remains on the cards for Thiago Motta's side, as they seek reinforcement.

Atalanta have initiated contacts with the representatives of Disasi over a potential switch this month. The Europa League champions are considering a signing to replace Odilon Kossounou, who has been ruled out for over a month with an adductor tendon problem. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen consider Disasi to be an ideal replacement for Jonathan Tah, who has been linked with a move away in the summer.

Chelsea trigger recall clause for star defender: Reports

Chelsea have exercised their rights to recall defender Trevoh Chalobah from his spell on loan at Crystal Palace following an injury crisis at the back (via The Athletic).. The English defender will immediately team up with Enzo Maresca's side for the first time, having been left out of pre-season in the summer.

Injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile have left Chelsea light at the back, leading the club to consider making a signing this month. They eventually decided against signing any new players and instead recalled academy graduate Chalobah from his loan.

Trevoh Chalobah played 14 times for Palace in his stint at the Premier League side before returning to Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old still expects to be sold in the summer and will be a short-term fix until the end of the season.

