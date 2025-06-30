Three Premier League clubs eye move for Real Madrid star with €50million release clause - Reports

As per Diario AS (via Madrid Universal on X), three Premier League clubs are monitoring and want to sign Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia. This comes after the youngster has impressed in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, scoring two goals and delivering one assist in three appearances.

AS cited that Garcia is keen to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu despite interest from the Premier League. However, clubs are looking to trigger his €50 million release clause in his current deal, slated to expire in June 2027.

Last term, Garcia registered most of his playing minutes with Real Madrid Castilla, the reserve team of Los Blancos. However, his attacking numbers for Castilla were excellent, contributing 25 goals and four assists in 36 outings. Garcia also represented Los Blancos in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. This saw him gain prominence in the ranks, as has been forecasted to be the new Madrid natural centre-forward.

Given his terrific display under Xabi Alonso's new reign, Garcia could play a significant role in Madrid's frontline. He could also serve as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in the No. 9 position, given the lengthy number of fixtures next season.

However, Garcia remains a target for interested big-name Premier League clubs this summer.

"I told Modric that he won everything" - Real Madrid's Federico Valverde on Luka Modric

FC Salzburg v Real Madrid CF: Group H - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Federico Valverde has disclosed that he told Luka Modric that he doesn't need to lift more trophies to get the admiration he has. The Uruguayan added that the Croat remains an example at Real Madrid despite his expected departure after the FIFA Club World Cup.

In an interview, Valverde said (via Madrid Universal):

"I told Modric that he won everything he could and he doesn't need to win more to get all the affection he has. For us, he will continue to be our example even when he leaves. Our Luka Modric, our 10, our Ballon d'Or."

Modric is reportedly close to joining AC Milan ahead of next term. In 594 outings, he has delivered 43 goals and 95 assists for Los Blancos. He is the most decorated player in the club's history with 28 trophies.

