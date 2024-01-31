Three Premier League clubs put off by Chelsea's 25m valuation of defender deemed surplus to requirements: Reports

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah may reportedly miss out on a move to either Fulham, Crystal Palace, or Nottingham Forest.

TEAMtalk reports that the three Premier League clubs have been put off by the Blues' £25 million valuation of the English defender. The 24-year-old is yet to make a single appearance this season due to fitness issues.

However, Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt. Mauricio Pochettino appears to prefer the likes of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill.

Fulham, Palace, and Forest have shown interest but the former three-cap England U21 international looks set to stay at Chelsea. The January transfer window closes on Thursday (February 1).

Chalobah was a prominent member of the Blues' side last season, making 34 appearances across competitions. He has four years left on his contract with the west Londoners.

Pochettino was forced to hit back at claims that he'd frozen Chalobah out of his first team. He said back in September (via Metro):

"Trevoh Chalobah is in my plans, no one else is going to make decisions for me,’ said Pochettino. I have enough knowledge to be involved in a decision. Everyone in the squad is part of my plans."

This came after Chalobah failed to seal a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer. He would've been handed the opportunity to reunite with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino gives an update on Trevoh Chalobah's recovery from injury

Chalobah could be back in action with the west Londoners soon and make his first competitive appearance under Pochettino. The Englishman has been a glaring absentee from the Argentine coach's matchday squads for the entirety of the season.

However, Pochettino had a positive update on the defender's situation ahead of his side's clash with Liverpool tonight (January 31). He said (via GOAL):

"Trevoh is really close. He is doing well. I think it's only a matter of time before he's going to be involved again. But he is doing really, really well."

Chelsea are looking to propel themselves up the Premier League table amid a topsy-turvy season thus far. They sit 10th in the league, 12 points off the top four after 21 games.

Pochettino has chopped and changed his defense throughout the campaign with the likes of Colwill, Disasi, Silva, and Benoit Badiashile vying for starting berths. 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist has also made the step up to the first team, giving Chalobah even more competition.