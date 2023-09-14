Three Real Madrid players have reportedly been arrested by Spanish authorities for recording a s***** video of a minor and spreading it to other players.

Spanish outlet El Confidencial (via Football Espana) reports that the trio were arrested by the Civil Guard. The investigation is being carried out by the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Las Palmas.

It's claimed they are looking into an incident involving a recording of a s***** video of a minor. The video is reported to have been passed on to other players.

The three players are unnamed but sources claim that they are members of the Real Madrid Castilla or La Liga club's third team. There is also the possibility that other players are involved including from the first team.

Real Madrid are yet to release a statement regarding the allegations and the investigation is in its early stages.

Real Madrid reportedly learn on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's price tag

Kepa joined Madrid on loan in the summer.

Chelsea are reportedly open to taking a significant hit on the £72 million they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga to offload the Spanish goalkeeper.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that the Blues have informed Real Madrid that they will accept an offer of around €25 million (£21.5 million) for Kepa. The 28-year-old is on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu but has made no secret his desire to secure a permanent move.

There was no buy option included in the loan deal but Kepa has made it clear he wants to join Madrid permanently. He said after joining on loan from Chelsea (via TEAMTalk):

“I really hope Real Madrid will keep me at the end of the season. Today is day one and I’m here on loan, but we’ll have time and we’ll see. I hope that with my effort and performances, this can happen.”

Kepa joined Los Blancos after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury which will likely rule him out for the entire season. The Spaniard had been first choice at Stamford Bridge prior to the move but the signing of Robert Sanchez placed doubt on his role as the Blues' No.1.

The Spain international made 39 appearances across competitions last season, keeping 12 clean sheets. He joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £72 million which is a world record fee for a goalkeeper.

Kepa has already made two appearances for Madrid, keeping one clean sheet. He is likely to remain as the club's No.1 until the end of the season with Courtois sidelined.