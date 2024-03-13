Three Real Madrid stars including Luka Modric to receive one-year contract extensions: Reports

According to Jose Felix Diaz of MARCA, Real Madrid are set to hand one-year contract extensions to Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, and Lucas Vazquez.

Diaz further claimed that Nacho was already aware of the situation and the negotiations shouldn't be an issue should the defender decide to stay. As for Modric and Vazquez, they are yet to enter into discussion.

Since joining Los Merengues from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Luka Modric has gone on to become a legend of the club. The Croat has so far made 520 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals and providing 83 assists. He has won numerous trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Modric's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and so will Nacho's. The Spaniard, since making his senior debut in 2012, has so far made 351 appearances for Real Madrid. Nacho, though, has recently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

As for 32-year-old Vazquez, he has so far made 338 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 34 goals and providing 61 assists. Vazquez has played in several positions, as winger and even as a full-back. He will also be out of contract at the end of the current season.

Luka Modric marks 350 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid

Luka Modric started Real Madrid's 4-0 La Liga win against Celta Vigo on March 10. The game marked Modric's 350th appearance in the Spanish top flight, all coming for Los Merengues.

He has scored 28 goals and has provided 58 assists in the league. Modric has so far won 236 La Liga matches, drawn 62, and has lost 52. He has won the La Liga title thrice, in 2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22.

Modric is a bona-fide legend of the Madrid club and is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. Despite being 38, he remains a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side.