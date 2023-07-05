Tino Livramento makes decision between Chelsea return and Newcastle United transfer: Reports

Southampton's Tino Livramento prefers a move to Newcastle United over his former club Chelsea, according to a Metro report.

The right-back was a part of the Blues' U23 set-up before joining Southampton in August of 2021. Livramento's contract with the Saints expires in 2026. Newcastle have made an opening bid of £20 million that was rejected by Southampton, according to the same report.

However, as per the Daily Mail, the west London outfit inserted a buy-back clause of £38 million as the player departed Stamford Bridge.

Regardless, the former Chelsea full-back would like to join Eddie Howe's side ahead of the Magpie's return to the UEFA Champions League next season. Newcastle played their last Champions League campaign back in the 2002-03 season.

Livramento moving to Newcastle could be beneficial to the young full-back who is in search of regular game time. Although he would need to battle it out with Kieran Trippier for a first-team spot, the England U21 star can expect to start his fair share of games with the Magpies.

Livramento could see little to no action if he chooses to move back to Chelsea. With Reece James being the first-choice and Malo Gusto providing cover for the England international, the Southampton defender could struggle for minutes.

The young defender missed nearly the entirety of last season after suffering from a cruciate ligament rupture. He made just two appearances for his club in the Premier League.

Overall, Livramento has made 34 appearances for the Saints, scoring one goal and providing two assists across all competitions.

Chelsea and AC Milan remain in conversation over Pulisic transfer

Canada v USA: Final - CONCACAF Nations League

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday (June 5) that Christian Pulisic is convinced about a move to AC Milan. According to the transfer expert, Chelsea and the Serie A outfit are in conversation over the transfer fee for the player.

The USA international joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €64 million, according to Transfermarkt. He has one year left on his current deal at Chelsea.

Pulisic missed eight league games through a knee problem last season and struggled for minutes when fit. He made just eight starts from 24 appearances in the Premier League.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has made 145 appearances for the Blues, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes