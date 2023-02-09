Todd Boehly likes story criticizing 24-year-old Chelsea star as ‘not good enough’ to play for the Blues: Reports

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has liked a tweet of an article criticizing Blues left-back Marc Cucurella, as reported by Sky Sports News.

Cucurella was one of eight players that Chelsea signed in last summer's transfer window. The Blues acquired the defender's services from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal worth up to a whopping £63 million.

The London giants brought in the 24-year-old with the hopes of providing ample cover and competition for Ben Chilwell. The England international's injury struggles have seen him appear in all but two of the club's 21 Premier League matches this season.

Cucurella, though, has struggled to replicate his Brighton form at Stamford Bridge so far. He has not contributed to a goal for Chelsea since providing an assist in their 2-1 win against Leicester City in the Premier League in August.

The Spaniard's lack of form has notably seen him attract severe criticism from pundits and fans. Former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf is among those who have lambasted the player recently. The Frenchman told ESPN [via football.london]:

"Hopefully Reece James and Ben Chilwell will go back into fitness as soon as possible because we need them. We don't want to see Cucurella anymore."

Leboeuf remarkably claimed that Cucurella is not good enough to play for Graham Potter's side despite his hefty price tag. He said:

"With all due respect to a man that I don't know, the player is not good enough for Chelsea. It's as simple as that. It's crazy that they signed him for £60m or £70m - but we can see that he doesn't belong to this level."

It has now emerged that the club's co-owner Boehly liked a tweet about an article that included the aforementioned quotes. While he has since unliked the post, it still does not bode well for Cucurella.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly liking an article about one of his players not being good enough for the club

Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent a significant amount of money on transfers since Boehly and Co. bought the club last year. They notably splurged close to £300 million in the recently closed winter transfer window.

The Blues also replaced Thomas Tuchel with Potter earlier in the season with the hopes of improving their results. However, they currently find themselves sitting ninth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have just 30 points to their name, having won only eight and drawn six of their 21 matches so far. Despite all their expenditures, they face the risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

