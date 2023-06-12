Toni Kroos rejects ‘huge offer’ to leave Real Madrid this summer: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has rejected a huge offer from the Saudi Pro League as he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to German news outlet BILD.

Toni Kroos signed a one-year contract extension in April to secure his future at Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. This alleviated fears that the German may leave the club this summer or retire from the sport altogether.

According to a recent report from BILD, he received a "huge offer" from Saudi Arabia. However, the 33-year-old only wants to play for Real Madrid and has no plans of following his teammate Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

This would be a major boost for Carlo Ancelotti and Co. Since joining Los Blancos from Bayern Munich in 2014, Kroos has established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Toni Kroos has made 417 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 89 assists. He has also won 20 major trophies with Los Blancos, including three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

The former Germany international will be looking to bounce back next season with Real Madrid. The Spanish giants had a poor season by their high standards, losing the La Liga title to rivals Barcelona and suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final.

Nacho Fernandez confirms he will stay at Real Madrid for another season amid exit rumors

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has confirmed that he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season amid rumors of a possible exit.

The 33-year-old has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season. His contract was set to expire on June 30, however, he has decided to stay at the club for another season.

Nacho Fernandez revealed his decision to TV station RTVE (via AS):

“My club and my family go hand in hand. There are always offers from abroad, but I have decided to stay for another year. I am very happy with this decision. I’m really excited to continue at Madrid.”

The Spain international has been a "one club man" all his career. He has been at the club since 2001, working his way up the youth ranks before making it into the senior team.

Nacho has made 319 appearances to date, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists. He has also won 25 major honors, including an impressive five UEFA Champions League trophies.

His experience and versatility will be invaluable to Carlo Ancelotti next season and he is expected to be named captain following the departure of Karim Benzema.

