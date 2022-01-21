Total package demanded by Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea as a free agent revealed - Reports

Antonio Rudiger wants his next club to offer him a package worth €55million should he leave Chelsea as a free agent next summer, according to Spanish sports daily MARCA.

Rudiger has been a key player for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took charge as their manager last year, helping the side win the Champions League. However, there are doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge, with the centre-back now in the final six months of his contract with the club.

The Germany international's contract situation at Chelsea has prompted some of Europe's top clubs to keep tabs on him. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among those credited with an interest in Rudiger.

While the defender could be available on a free transfer in the summer, his buyers would have to fork out a significant amount of money to acquire his services. According to the aforementioned source, he is looking for a massive package from his next club.

The sum of €55million would include a transfer bonus and his salary for four years, as per the report. Rudiger's representatives are said to have been in touch with several interested parties recently and have conveyed the 28-year-old's demands.

While Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Rudiger, Los Blancos do not appear to be in the race for him if the report is to be believed. The German international, though, is positive that the situation will change.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could provide Rudiger with an option to remain in the Premier League. Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly has a good relationship with the player's agent.

Chelsea in talks with Antonio Rudiger over new deal

Chelsea do not want to see one of their top players leave on a free transfer in the summer. The Blues have been working to convince Antonio Rudiger to put pen to paper on a fresh deal for a while now.

The European champions offered him a new contract worth £140,000-a-week last August. However, Rudiger, who feels he should be among the top earners at the club, was reportedly upset with the proposal.

Despite the disappointment, Chelsea and Rudiger are said to have resumed talks over a new deal. Thomas Tuchel's side will be hopeful of reaching an agreement with the centre-back this time around.

