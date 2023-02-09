Tottenham aiming to sign retired former Manchester United goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris injury - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur could turn to former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster after a long-term injury to Hugo Lloris, as per the Mirror (h/t Sports Mole).

Spurs could have to continue without the French goalkeeper for around six to eight weeks after his ligament injury against Manchester City on 5 February. Tottenham won the game 1-0 at home.

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time top-scorer after scoring his 267th goal for the club, handing his team all three points at N17 in the process. However, Lloris' injury has now dampened some of Spurs' excitement after the game.

Foster could be targeted by the Lilywhites as an emergency solution. The former England international hung up his boots after running down his contract at Watford at the end of last season.

Football Daily @footballdaily



De Gea - 10

Lloris - 9

Alisson - 8

Ederson - 5 Errors leading to a goal since 2018/19 in the Premier League ["Big Six"]De Gea - 10Lloris - 9Alisson - 8Ederson - 5 Errors leading to a goal since 2018/19 in the Premier League ["Big Six"]🔴 De Gea - 10⚪️ Lloris - 9🔴 Alisson - 8🔵 Ederson - 5 https://t.co/YLRaX9ohLr

He could be used as a backup to Fraser Forster, who was signed on a free transfer from Southampton last summer. Forster, 34, is expected to fill in for Lloris during his absence in the coming weeks.

However, Tottenham don't have an experienced backup option for him. Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin, both 24, are yet to make their senior bow for the club.

Foster was on Manchester United's books from 2005 to 2010 but only managed to make 23 senior appearances for the club. He has made 390 appearances in the Premier League during his career and is one of the most experienced options on the market.

Given the transfer window in England is now closed, Spurs can only resort to signing free agents if they want new additions. But at 39, it remains to be seen if Foster is open to coming out of retirement.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the running for Real Sociedad star - Reports

Manchester United, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have been cited as three potential suitors for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi by journalist Ben Jacobs on CaughtOffside.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Martin Zubimendi has won possession in the midfield third more times (65) than any other player in La Liga this season Martin Zubimendi has won possession in the midfield third more times (65) than any other player in La Liga this season 💪 Martin Zubimendi has won possession in the midfield third more times (65) than any other player in La Liga this season https://t.co/YEcH9g8PwK

Zubimendi's suitors were reportedly asked to pay his €60 million release clause in January, and the player wasn't pushing for a move. However, he asked for the buyout clause in his contract not to be increased when he renewed his contract until 2027 in October.

Hence, Jacobs believes a move in the summer could be possible. The journalist stated:

"... A transfer is very possible come summer, especially considering Zubimendi wasn’t willing to have his release clause raised. That makes him attainable on the market.

"Barcelona coach Xavi also admires Zubimendi, though it remains to be seen if the finances are workable to proceed. Keep an eye on Tottenham and Manchester United as well."

The defensive midfielder has registered one goal and three assists in 25 games across competitions this term.

Poll : 0 votes