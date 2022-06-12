Tottenham close to signing forward who held talks with Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal target Richarlison is reportedly heading to fierce north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Everton striker has been in fine form this season, playing a key role in the Toffees' survival in the Premier League.

Richarlison, 26, made 33 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing five assists across competitions. He appears to be on his way to the white side of north London.

According to UOL (via HITC), Spurs and Everton are in negotiations for the Brazilian, who seems eager to play Champions League football.

Negotiations are at an advanced stage, with personal terms between Richarlison and Tottenham set to be discussed.

Richarlison has two years left to run on his current deal with Everton. Arsenal hold prior interest in the former Watford star.

Goal reports that Mikel Arteta held talks with the Brazilian as he looks to deal with his lack of attacking options.

Alexandre Lacazette has left the Gunners having spent five years at the Emirates Stadium, making 206 appearances, scoring 71 goals and contributing 36 assists. The Frenchman had a disappointing outing last season, managing just six goals in 36 appearances.

Hence, Arsenal were in the running for Richarlison but yet again they appear to have been usurped by their north London rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal in prime position to beat Tottenham Hotspur to another Brazilian forward

Gabriel Jesus appears to be heading to the red side of north London

Arsenal may be missing out on Richarlison but they are the frontrunners for Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old is keen to leave the Etihad Stadium following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

According to TodoFichajes (via SportsMole), the Gunners have already agreed a deal with Premier League champions Manchester City for Jesus.

The fee being touted is £42 million with Mikel Arteta seemingly eager to reunite with his former City striker.

Arteta was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff from 2016 to 2019 and oversaw the development of the Brazilian.

Tottenham Hotspur had shown an interest in the City striker, with The Times reporting that Antonio Conte's side were offered the striker's services.

But with Richarlison seemingly a deal in the pipeline, that should put any potential move from Spurs for Jesus on the backburner.

The Manchester City star has a year left to run on his current deal at the Etihad. He hit 13 goals in 41 appearances last season whilst contributing 12 assists.

