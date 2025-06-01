Tottenham confident of beating Arsenal to sign world-class winger - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of beating arch-rivals Arsenal for Leroy Sane's signature. The German's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire this summer.

Sane has made 220 appearances for Bayern, scoring 61 goals and providing 55 assists since arriving from Manchester City in 2020. He's helped them win numerous trophies. However, his contract is set to expire this summer.

As per Foot Mercato, the Bavarians have made multiple contract offers to the German, but he hasn't agreed to any of them. They recently submitted a renewed, better offer as well. However, as per the French outlet, he could leave the club this summer.

Tottenham and Arsenal are among numerous clubs interested in signing Sane, with the former being the most confident. Spurs have seen Timo Werner return to RB Leipzig following his loan spell. There is also speculation about captain Son Heung-min and Richarlison's future at the club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also looking to strengthen their attack, with Raheem Sterling set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell. Sane will bring experience and versatility to whichever club he joins.

He also has Premier League experience, having played four years for Manchester City. He made 135 appearances for them, scoring 39 goals and providing 45 assists.

Arsenal legend on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou's future

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's future at the club is under a lot of speculation after two years in charge. He led the club to its first trophy in 17 years as they won the UEFA Europa League this season. However, they also finished 17th in the Premier League amidst a major injury crisis.

Amidst the uncertainty, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said he hopes the Europa League win is a 'springboard for Ange'. He said on his Wrighty's House podcast (via TBR Football):

“I was pleased for them. And you know, hopefully this is a springboard for Ange, simply because I worked with him in the Euros and he’s a really lovely bloke.

“I spent a lot of time with him. And how he is and how you feel your perception of him is probably, he’s just a normal bloke. He’s just coaching, doing the best he can, just have a pint.”

Ange worked as a pundit for ITV during the 2024 UEFA Euros, along with the likes of Ian Wright and Roy Keane. His contract with Tottenham, meanwhile, expires in 2027.

