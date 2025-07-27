Tottenham considering move for Liverpool midfielder after failing in bid to sign Morgan Gibbs-White: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Liverpool's Harvey Elliott as a possible alternative to Morgan Gibbs-White, according to club insider Paul O'Keefe. The north London side roped in Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou's replacement this summer and are now working to improve their squad.

One of their primary requirements is a new attacking midfielder, and they had initially set their sights on Gibbs-White for the job. The Englishman was outstanding for Nottingham Forest last season, registering seven goals and 10 assists from 38 games across competitions.

His efforts have already convinced Spurs and they wanted to add him to Frank's roster this summer. However, Gibbs-White recently opted to sign an extension with the West Bridgford side, forcing a dent in Tottenham Hotspur's plans.

The London club have now turned to Harvey Elliott as an alternative for the job. The 22-year-old was in and out of Arne Slot's team last season and is expected to leave Liverpool this summer in search of regular game time.

Elliott is under contract until 2027, and it is believed that the Reds could be open to his exit as well. The Merseyside club have further improved their squad by roping in Florian Wirtz this summer from Bayer Leverkusen.

With Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister also in the squad, Elliott's situation isn't expected to improve next season. Liverpool have invested heavily in the squad this summer, and the Englishman's exit could help them raise funds.

Will Luis Diaz leave Liverpool this summer?

Luis Diaz.

Bayern Munich are determined to prise Luis Diaz away from Liverpool this summer, according to journalist Pedro Almeida. The Colombian was in top form for the Reds last season, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions.

Diaz played a key role in the Merseyside club's Premier League triumph last season, and has apparently turned heads at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians are looking to add more quality to their roster this summer, and a new left forward is at the top of their agenda.

Bayern Munich were previously hoping to get a deal done for the 28-year-old for around €75m. However, it is believed that Liverpool want at least €80m for their prized asset.

The Bundesliga champions are now preparing a €85m offer, including add-ons and bonuses, for Diaz to convince the Reds to let him go. The Colombian is under contract at Anfield until 2027.

