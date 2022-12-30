Tottenham defensive target available for €20 million in January transfer window - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur target Wilfried Singo, who plays for Serie A outfit Torino, could reportedly leave the club immediately for an offer of at least €20 million.

According to La Stampa, Tottenham are currently in the market for a right-back. Reports have linked the Lilywhites to multiple players, including Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro.

Torino's Singo, while a right midfielder by trade, can play a number of positions down the right flank, including full-back. La Stampa reports that the Ivory Coast international has attracted interest from multiple outfits, including Napoli.

However, the 22-year-old defender reportedly seems to have more potential suitors in Spain and England as well. According to the Italian outlet, Singo could be available in the January transfer window, but only if the right offer arrives.

The player is reportedly valued at a minimum of €20 million, which Tottenham will have to shell out if they are interested in securing Singo's services. The Ivory Coast international's contract is set to expire in 2024.

Singo was promoted to the Torino senior team from the Under-19s in 2019. Since his first-team debut, he has registered 86 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing nine assists.

Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw with Brentford on their return to Premier League action on Boxing Day (December 26). Antonio Conte's side now find themselves fourth in the standings.

The Lilywhites are barely maintaining a top-four spot, with fifth-placed Manchester United only one point behind with a game in hand.

Antonio Conte on whether Tottenham need to sign a defender in January

Tottenham seem to have been defensively poor this season. The Lilywhites have conceded the first goal nine games in a row in all competitions. Conte's men have conceded a total of 23 goals this season in 16 Premier League encounters.

The Italian boss was asked in a pre-match conference whether he would be looking to sign a defender in the January transfer window. Conte replied:

"No, about the defenders, I think now we’ve have recovered also Japhet Tanganga. It was his first game this season. He struggled a lot with his knee. You know now that he needs a bit of time to grow into the game, but I’m pleased for him to play a game today."

He added:

"Then at central defender I think we are good. We have to continue to work, to work. Cuti Romero comes back tomorrow in the training session. I repeat in one side I am a bit disappointed this season because we have conceded many goals. In the other side I think that we are scoring many goals, creating chances and to attack with many players."

This seems to contradict La Stampa's report of Tottenham being interested in a full-back in January. It remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites will bolster their defensive options.

