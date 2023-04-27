Tottenham enter race to sign Barcelona attacker for whom Arsenal bid £62m in January: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer. Both teams reportedly value Raphinha’s Premier League experience and his ability to play on either wing.

According to reports in England (via Fichajes.net), the Lilywhites are eager to strengthen their squad this summer in order to fight on all fronts in the 2023-24 season. They want to create a diverse squad and give potential new coach Julian Nagelsmann as many options as possible. With Harry Kane and Richarlison increasingly likely to leave the club, Tottenham Hotspur want to bring in Raphinha to reinforce their attack.

Barcelona, on the other hand, need to sell many of their stars to bring down their wage bill and sign summer targets Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan. While Raphinha has been a regular under Xavi, Barcelona reportedly want to cash in on the highly-valued winger.

Another of Raphinha’s suitors, Arsenal, are reportedly interested in bringing in a player who can not only provide cover for Bukayo Saka but also compete with him.

It has been claimed that Mikel Arteta’s men wanted to sign Raphinha in the January transfer window itself and had tabled a hefty £62 million offer. The Catalans reportedly turned down the offer because they did not want to lose an important player in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign.

Raphinha, 26, joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United last summer. He has so far played 42 games for the club in all competitions, scoring nine times and providing 10 assists.

The Brazil international, whose contract expires in June 2027, played 65 Premier League games for Leeds between 2020 and 2022, scoring 17 times and providing 12 assists.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona return now more complicated after two players refused to reduce wages

According to Spanish outlet Diario SPORT, Barcelona approached Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen to reduce their wages. The players, who joined as free agents last summer, straight out refused to do so, further complicating Lionel Messi’s return.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Catalonia, with Barca’s vice-president Rafa Yuste confirming that they were already in contact with Messi’s camp. However, to bring him back, Barcelona must reduce their wage bill by a staggering £180 million. The same can be achieved by selling players or asking current players to take wage cuts.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona made a proposal to Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen to reduce their salary, but the response was negative.



(Source: Barcelona made a proposal to Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen to reduce their salary, but the response was negative.(Source: @sport 🚨 Barcelona made a proposal to Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen to reduce their salary, but the response was negative. (Source: @sport) https://t.co/2Zvq13dqQw

The Catalans tried the latter option with Kessie and Christensen, only to be rejected right away. It has been reported that the two players are unhappy with the club’s treatment of them and could contemplate leaving them this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes