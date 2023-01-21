Tottenham eye move for £53 million rated Manchester United target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Stade Rennais midfielder Lovro Majer.

The Croatian midfielder has come into prominence in recent times due to his performances for club and country. Majer joined Rennes from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2021 for €12 million.

He has since played 60 games for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists.

For Croatia, Majer has earned 18 caps and scored four goals. Many even regard him as a successor to Croatian legend and former Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric.

As per Jeunes Footeux, Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in the midfielder. They even sent scouts to Rennes' 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 15 to monitor Majer.

While he started in the PSG game, the Croat has been unable to establish an undisputed starting role at Rennes. Manager Bruno Genesio expects more from the midfielder, who has started 16 games across competitions this season.

As per Foot Mercato, Rennes valued Majer at £53 million last summer and his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2027.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane urged to move to Manchester United

Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha believes Manchester United could be a good fit for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. He spoke to Irish betting site Paddy Power about the striker's potential.

"We all know that football careers go by super-fast, and you have to take your chance when you get it. It seems like Harry Kane is still improving. His quality is there for everyone to see. He knows where the goal is, and he knows how to stay composed. He always picks the right pass, and we can argue that he gets let down by his teammates," he said.

Saha believes that the English striker needs more support around him on the field.

"I would say that the set-up against Arsenal [in Spurs' defeat last Sunday] was so frustrating because he needed more support, and they needed more fire in the last third of the field. It was sad to see," he added.

The 44-year-old pointed out that Manchester United would give Kane a better chance at winning silverware.

"Based on history, Manchester United would be a great fit for Harry Kane. He would be guaranteed 30 goals a season and he would have a better chance of winning a trophy," he said.

Saha mentioned that the Red Devils have better quality in midfield than Tottenham.

"They also have so much quality in midfield in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. I can only see positives about going there because they’re such a forward-thinking team. It would really suit his game," he added.

Kane, 29, is third on the Premier League's all-time top goalscorers list with 198 goals. However, he is yet to win a single trophy in his career.

Hence, he could look to make a move away in the summer, and as per the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing him. The England captain would be open to a move as well.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes