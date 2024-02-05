Tottenham eye move to sign Barcelona star who was linked with Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to a recent report from Spanish outlet fichajes.net.

The Brazilian winger has failed to live up to expectations following his reported €58 million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. This season, he's started just eight of his 15 La Liga appearances, bagging three goals and five assists.

Overall, the attacker has scored 14 goals and assisted 19 from 70 matches across all competitions for Barcelona. According to the aforementioned report, the Catalan side would be willing to let go of Raphinha to improve their financial situation.

A move to Spurs would mean that the former Leeds man would have to compete with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson for a spot on the right wing. However, he does boast of previous Premier League experience, having played 65 matches in the English top flight and notched up 17 goals.

Under Ange Postecoglou, the north London side have shown promise and are placed fifth in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The decision around Raphinha's move back to English football will be decided close to the summer transfer window, as per this report.

Xavi reacts to bizarre Vitor Roque red card in Barcelona's 3-1 win against Alaves

Barcelona manager Xavi

Xavi was quite reasonably unhappy with Vitor Roque's sending-off for two bookable offenses in Barcelona's 3-1 win against Alaves on Saturday (February 3). The 18-year-old lasted just 13 minutes in the game after he came on as a 59th-minute substitute for Ilkay Gundogan.

During his short stint on the pitch, Roque managed to score for the second game running (63'). Addressing the youngster's red card, who is set to serve a one-game ban, Xavi said post-match (via Barca Blaugranes):

"We are going to appeal the card to Vitor Roque because it is another mistake by the referee. His expulsion is very unfair. Vitor gives us depth and has scored again."

He added:

“I don’t need to say anything, you’ve already seen it. The only thing I ask is that they let us compete, that’s all I ask. And I’m never going to talk about the referees again. Then you kill me, but what can I say? I have to tell the truth."

Following this victory, Barcelona are placed third in the league standings, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. Up next is a home fixture against Granada on Sunday (February 11).