Tottenham eye surprise move for Arsenal star in attempt to replace Harry Kane: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly added Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun to their list of potential Harry Kane replacements.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via TEAMtalk) reports that Spurs have surprisingly identified Balogun as an option to replace Kane. The USMNT international returned to the Emirates this summer after spending last season on loan at Stade Reims.

Balogun, 22, was in red-hot form for the Ligue 1 side, bagging 22 goals in 39 games across competitions. There were some who expected he would be part of Mikel Arteta's side heading into the new season but he lacked game time during pre-season.

The young forward wants game time and is seemingly behind Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard in the pecking order at Arsenal. He has been on Inter Milan's radar but the Nerazzurri have been put off by the Gunners' valuation of him.

Tottenham are now in the hunt for Balogun and have plenty of money following their agreement with Bayern Munich over the sale of Kane. The England captain is headed to the Allianz Arena in a deal worth up to €120 million (£103.5 million).

Balogun will have big shoes to fill if Spurs do choose him to replace their famous No.10. Kane bagged 280 goals in 435 appearances across competitions for the north Londoners. He was eyeing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260 goals, sitting 47 goals shy.

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal's stance over Folarin Balogun hasn't changed despite Gabriel Jesus' injury

Folarin Balogun is seemingly available for sale.

The Gunners suffered a massive setback heading into the new season as Jesus was hit with an injury blow. The Brazilian is set for weeks on the sidelines and many had envisioned this would give Balogun the chance to impress.

However, Arteta insisted that the plan regarding the American striker hadn't changed. It appears that Arsenal will still be looking to cash in on him (via The Mirror):

"The plan with Flo doesn't change at all, but unfortunately, with Gabby, we not going to have him. We have other options to play with different qualities of players, so we will adapt."

Balogun has only 10 senior appearances for the Gunners to his name, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has also spent time out on loan at EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough but has failed to cement a permanent spot in Arteta's squad.

The young Arsenal frontman has two years left on his contract but judging by Arteta's comments, he is up for sale. Whether the north Londoners will entertain an offer from their rivals Tottenham remains to be seen.