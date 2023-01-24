Tottenham hijack move for Netherlands star who had medical at Everton - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly hijacked Arnaut Danjuma's move to Everton despite the Villarreal attacker having a medical and doing media work at Goodison Park. Spurs have moved for the Dutchman in a last-gasp swoop.

According to the Athletic, Danjuma, 25, is heading to Tottenham's training ground to undergo a medical. He is now set to join Antonio Conte's side on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

The former Bournemouth winger seemed a certainty to be playing in Everton's colors when he underwent a medical on Saturday (January 21) ahead of a proposed loan move. However, his switch to the Toffees was not formalized, pending paperwork that allowed the Spurs to make their move.

Danjuma has scored six goals in 17 appearances across competitions this season. However, he has not been a regular starter under new Villarreal boss Quique Setien.

The Dutch attacker joined the Yellow Submarine from Bournemouth in 2021 for €23.5 million. He has gone on to score 22 goals in 51 appearances at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Tottenham could do with more firepower after largely relying on Harry Kane this season. The English striker has scored 16 of Spurs' 40 league goals this campaign. Conte's men are fifth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by three points, having played one game more.

However, Danjuma's rejection and move to Spurs is a bitter blow for Everton, who desperately need reinforcements in the midst of a relegation battle. Frank Lampard was sacked as manager on Monday (January 23), and the mood around Goodison Park is low.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could replace Lampard at Everton

The Toffees may consider former Spurs manager Pochettino.

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino is among the names on the bookies' list to replace Lampard at Everton. The Toffees are 19th in the league, two points adrift of safety.

The Argentine coach has been out of management since July last year after he was sacked by PSG despite leading them to the Ligue 1 title. He enjoyed a memorable spell in charge of Spurs from 2014 to 2019.

Pochettino led the Lilywhites to the final of the Champions League in 2018 and transformed the north London club into a top European heavyweight. He oversaw 160 wins, 60 draws and 73 defeats in 293 matches while in charge of Tottenham.

However, Everton need a manager who has proven experience in dealing with a relegation battle. That's not to say Pochettino won't flourish at Goodison Park, but a steady hand is required for the Merseysiders in a time of uncertainty. The Argentine is 20/1 with Sky Bet to replace Lampard, with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche the bookies' favorite.

