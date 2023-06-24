Tottenham hold talks with defender who is keen on Liverpool move - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Liverpool target Micky van de Ven and are also interested in signing Edmond Tapsoba this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham manager Angelos Postecoglou is looking to recruit new center-backs following Spurs' disastrous 2022-23 campaign. The likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, and Clement Lenglet struggled as they finished eighth, conceding 63 goals, the most among the top 10 teams in the league.

As per Romano, Tottenhave have shortlisted two Bundesliga center-backs. These include Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba.

Van de Ven has impressed this season, making 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal, and helping keep 12 clean sheets. The 22-year-old is a left-footed center-back and is under contract at Wolfsburg until 2027.

The Dutchman is likely to be an effective asset for both Tottenham and Liverpool. Both clubs would need to reportedly offer a minimum of €30 million to begin negotiations. Spurs are progressing well as they have reportedly held talks with the Liverpool target.

Spurs are also targeting Edmond Tapsoba. The 24-year-old has also had a productive season for Bayer Leverkusen, making 52 appearances, scoring two goals, and helping the club make 15 clean sheets. He is contracted to the German outfit until the summer of 2026 and is estimated to be worth around €30 million (via CIES Football Observatory),

Liverpool and Tottenham at risk of losing out on young prospect to Inter Milan - Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of losing out on signing Bristol City central midfielder Alex Scott due to Inter Milan's increased interest in the starlet, as reported by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Daily Express).

The 19-year-old, who has been dubbed 'The Guernsey Grealish' has had a stellar campaign in the Championship last season. He made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, and providing five assists.

This has made him one of the most sought-after players in the Championship. Several Premier League clubs like Tottenham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on him.

Bristol City were only able to finish 14th in the standings and are willing to cash-in on Scott this summer. Inter Milan are willing to offer £25 million for the youngster, which would likely seal the deal.

The Serie A giants are in dire need of a new central midfielder with Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic being linked with a move away from the club.

Poll : 0 votes