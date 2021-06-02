Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks with Serie A-winning manager - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in advanced talks with Serie A winning manager Antonio Conte, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are in search of a new manager after parting ways with Jose Mourinho in April. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is in search of a big-name manager and Antonio Conte fits the bill.

The 51-year-old is a proven winner and has Premier League experience as well. Conte was Chelsea manager from 2016 to 2018. He helped the Blues win a Premier League title and the FA Cup during his time at the club.

Tottenham are reportedly also planning to bring in ex-Juventus director Fabio Paratici as the club's new director of football.

Antonio Conte parted ways with Inter Milan in May, days after helping the Nerazzurri win their first Serie A title in over 10 years. Disagreements between the manager and the club's hierarchy over finances was the prime reason for Conte's sudden exit from the San Siro.

Tottenham have made a proposal to former Juventus director Fabio Paratici to become new Spurs director of football. #THFC are waiting for Paratici to answer in the next days. ⚪️



Antonio Conte was together with Paratici at Juventus - and Conte is in talks for Spurs job now. 🇮🇹 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur to offer Antonio Conte a long-term contract

Tottenham Hotspur have a reputation for losing patience with a manager very quickly. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are willing to offer Antonio Conte a long-term contract. The length of the contract is yet to be determined.

According to the report, Antonio Conte held talks with the Tottenham board to discuss various aspects of the club's future. The parties discussed the club's long-term projects and possible signings this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have already made an official offer to bring in Fabio Paratici but the Italian is yet to decide on his future. Bringing in Paratici is the first step towards luring Antonio Conte to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Juventus and Inter Milan manager has a working relationship with Paratici while at Juventus.

⚪️ #THFC Antonio Conte in advanced talks with Tottenham board about...



- Long term contract.

- Project, salary, new signings.

- Former Juventus Paratici as new director of football.

- Official bid made to Paratici but he’ll decide soon.

- Conte has never been close to join Real. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Since his abrupt departure from Inter Milan, Antonio Conte has been drawn the attention of a host of top European clubs. He was linked with a return to Juventus and was also one of the names put forward to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

However, with Juventus and Real Madrid already announcing their new managers, Tottenham could be Antonio Conte's new destination.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar