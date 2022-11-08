Tottenham Hotspur draw up three-man shortlist to replace Hugo Lloris: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Hugo Lloris, as per TEAMTalk.

Lloris, 35, only recently signed a new two-year contract in January, keeping him tied to Spurs until 2024.

He has been at Tottenham since 2012 when he joined the side from Olympique Lyonnais for ££7.9million.

The Frenchman has made 20 appearances across competitions this season, keeping six clean sheets.

However, Antonio Conte has decided that it is time to replace the French shot-stopper.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the 2022-23 campaign will be the last Lloris spends with Spurs.

Tottenham are set to commence their search for a long-term replacement.

Among the Lilywhites' list of potential replacements are Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, 28.

The Englishman has been in impressive form for the Toffees this season, keeping three clean sheets in 13 appearances.

He is expected to be England's first-choice stopper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having racked up 21 clean sheets in 45 international caps with the Three Lions.

Another target is Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24, who has been superb for Brighton since arriving from Levante as a youngster.

He rose up the youth ranks at the Amex Stadium, making his senior-team debut in 2020.

Sanchez has made 13 appearances, keeping four clean sheets this season.

Bailey suggested that Tottenham, particularly like the Spaniard who ranks 14th for saves made in the league with 13.

He also boasts impressive ball-playing skills with a passing speed of 63.6 which ranks him 9th in the Premier League.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier, 22, has continued to keep the net for Leeds following their promotion in 2021 and is another name in the frame.

The Frenchman has managed two clean sheets in 14 appearances and has been linked with Manchester United.

Tottenham's Lloris France will miss Paul Pogba at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pogba is sidelined

Juventus midfielder Pogba has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he continues his rehabiliation from a knee injury.

The French midfielder returned to Juve from Manchester United this past summer on a free transfer but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Old Lady.

He has been an integral member of Les Bleus' midfield over the years, earning 91 caps and scoring in the final of the 2018 World Cup as France came out triumphant.

Lloris believes the former Red Devils midfielder will be a huge miss for France, saying (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

“There was always a hope to see him again. He is a very important player, more than important for the team. He’s been suffering from injuries for a few months now, he didn’t play much last season. Of course, it will be a big miss. Now the coach will make his choices."

