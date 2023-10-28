Tottenham Hotspur eye surprise move for Chelsea star to bolster squad in January – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in launching a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Spurs, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 26 points from 10 matches, signed two centre-backs in the summer. They roped in Micky van de Ven in a £43 million switch from Wolfsburg and Blackburn Rovers youth product Ashley Phillips for £2 million.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly aiming to further strengthen their backline in the near future. They currently have Eric Dier as the only experienced backup to starters Cristian Romero and Van de Ven.

Hence, according to GiveMeSport, Ange Postecoglou's side are hoping to snap up Chalobah next January. They are aiming to make the most of the player's situation at Chelsea, where the English centre-back has failed to make a single appearance in the ongoing season.

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, has dropped down in the Blues' pecking order of late. He is considered to be below Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

A right-footed versatile defender adept at playing at right-back, the 24-year-old star has made 63 appearances for his boyhood team. He has helped them register 20 clean sheets and scored four goals so far.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Ko Itakura. They are also currently monitoring Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as a potential January signing.

Dimitar Berbatov predicts result of Chelsea vs Brentford contest in the Premier League

In his column for the Metro, ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov claimed that Chelsea will trounce Brentford 1-0 in their Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 28). He wrote:

"I will go for Chelsea. They need to find their consistency. They pick up speed and when you're winning 2-0 against Arsenal, that is when you need to be more solid and know how to protect that lead because Arsenal have the quality to hurt you. Against Brentford, they cannot afford to do something like this again."

Chelsea, who finished 12th in the Premier League last campaign, are in 10th place in the 2023-24 domestic standings with 12 points from nine outings. They are on a four-match unbeaten run, most recently registering a 2-2 home draw against rivals Arsenal last Saturday.

Brentford, who are 14th in the table with 10 points from nine games, will be hoping to continue their good run of form against Mauricio Pochettino's side this weekend. They are unbeaten in the past three league meetings with the Blues, winning twice and drawing one game.