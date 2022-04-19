Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up a move for 27-year-old PSG midfielder - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes. The north London club are believed to be eager to bolster their midfield this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte could be set to reignite his interest in Paredes. The Italian tactician attempted to sign the 27-year-old in 2016 when he was Chelsea's manager.

Paredes joined PSG from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2019 in a deal worth €40 million. He has made 113 appearances for the club in all competitions, helping them win two Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, and a Coupe de La Ligue.

The 27-year-old has had to make do with a bit-part role at the Parc des Princes this season. He has made just 15 starts for Mauricio Pochettino's side, playing a total of just 22 games in all competitions this season.

The Argentine's contract with the French giants is set to expire in 2023. The Ligue 1 club could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have endured an up-and-down 2021-22 campaign. They parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo midway through the first half of the season and appointed Conte as his replacement.

The Italian endured a difficult start to life in north London as his side lacked consistency and quality in a number of positions. Thus, they signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus during the January transfer window.

The duo have had a massive impact on the club's upturn in form in recent weeks. Tottenham currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table. They have won six of their last eight league matches and have scored 25 goals in those eight games.

Conte will be keen to continue improving his squad this summer. Tottenham could therefore attempt to sign Paredes this summer. Reports suggest he could be available for £21.5 million.

Tottenham Hotspur could face stiff competition from Inter Milan for his signature. The Italian giants are reportedly interested in the Argentina international and could get a discounted price of £16.5 million for him due to the close relationship between the two clubs' CEOs.

Tottenham Hotspur could switch their focus to French star if they lose out in the race to sign Leandro Paredes

Tottenham Hotspur could switch their focus to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar if they fail to sign Leandro Paredes this summer. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire in 2023, which could result in Lyon cashing in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Aouar enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Lyon, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances for the club. He narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020.

The midfielder has endured a mediocre 2021-22 season. He has scored just five goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions. The Frenchman is still highly rated though and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

As per Football.london, Tottenham Hotspur could look to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him for a bargain price this summer.

