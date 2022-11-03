Tottenham Hotspur eyeing move for German manager if Antonio Conte fails to renew contract: Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Benfica boss Roger Schmidt as a managerial target should Antonio Conte not sign a new contract with the club, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

Spurs have made an impressive start to the season under Conte, sitting third with 26 points in 13 games, which is their best start to a league campaign.

They also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as winners of Group D with three wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Tottenham are keen to extend Conte's contract in north London, which expires next summer.

They are preparing for talks with the former Juventus manager specifically during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Conte continues to be linked with a return to Juve and Spurs have lined up Schmidt if they fail to come to an agreement with the Italian tactician.

The Benfica coach is the ideal candidate to replace Conte as he continues to impress in charge at the Estadio da Luz.

UtdArena @UtdArena Under Roger Schmidt Benfica have become one of the best possession teams in Europe, averaging 67.9% (36:23 mins per/g) in Portugal in the process.



In particular the following four have interested me: Enzo Fernández; Gonçalo Ramos; Antonio Silva; and Florentino Luis.



A fun team! Under Roger Schmidt Benfica have become one of the best possession teams in Europe, averaging 67.9% (36:23 mins per/g) in Portugal in the process.In particular the following four have interested me: Enzo Fernández; Gonçalo Ramos; Antonio Silva; and Florentino Luis.A fun team! https://t.co/sGqD9GVp4s

The Eagles sit top of the Primeira Liga on 31 points and have gone unbeaten in the league with ten wins and one draw from 11 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Schmidt's side have been equally as impressive in the Champions League and won Group H ahead of European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

Benfica are also unbeaten in Europe's elite club competition, winning four and drawing two of their six fixtures.

They managed nine away goals to PSG's six which was decided matters in Group H.

Schmidt joined Benfica in July following a spell with Eredivise side PSV Eindhoven. He signed a two-year contract with the Primeira Liga outfit.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane stressed the importance of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Kane was glad to have reached the Round of 16

Conte's Tottenham secured top spot in D on the final matchday with a 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille on 1 November.

The group was well and truly up for grabs and Spurs sat in each of the four spots in the table throughout the match at the Stade Veledrome.

Tottenham will now head into the last 16 as group winners, giving them a more achievable route into the quarter-finals.

Kane has scored one goal and provided two assists in Europe's elite club competitions this season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's a really good night, really proud of the boys."



Harry Kane & Ben Davies react to Tottenham topping their Champions League group 🗣 "It's a really good night, really proud of the boys."Harry Kane & Ben Davies react to Tottenham topping their Champions League group https://t.co/K7GgGUmxYd

He spoke of how important it was for the north London side to advance to the knockout stages ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on 20 November.

He said (via Guardian):

“It was really important [to reach the last 16] just before the World Cup. If we’d have gone out, it would have been a real sting because you know you’re coming back from the World Cup and playing Europa League and it’s just not the same feeling.”

Poll : 0 votes