Tottenham Hotspur interested in former Arsenal star- Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed interest in former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry. The Bayern Munich star's contract is set to expire in 2023.

According to the Daily Star, Gnabry is seeking a £250,000 per week contract and Bayern Munich are believed to be reluctant to meet the German's wage demands. Tottenham could look to take advantage of the 26-year-old's contract situation at the Allianz Arena by making a big move for him this summer.

Antonio Conte will be keen to continue his progress with the club by making some astute signings this summer. He is believed to be eager to sign the former Arsenal star.

Gnabry joined Arsenal from Stuttgart in 2011. He spent one season in the Gunners' youth set-up before being promoted to the first-team. After struggling to become a regular member of Arsenal's first team, he joined Werder Bremen in 2016.

Bayern Munich signed the Germany international from Bremen in a deal worth €8 million in the hope that he would develop into a long-term replacement for Frank Ribery.

He has grown leaps and bounds during his time with the Bavarians. The 26-year-old has scored 63 goals in 168 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and has helped them win four league titles, two DFB Pokals, and a Champions League.

The Germany international has, however, been unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the Bavarians. The Bundesliga club could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Tottenham could switch their focus to Manchester United star if they fail to sign former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Tottenham could be set to face stiff competition from cross-town rivals Arsenal for Serge Gnabry. The Gunners as short of attacking options and will be keen to bolster their front-line this summer.

According to Football.london, the Gunners will join Spurs in the race to sign the 26-year-old. Conte's side could switch their focus to Manchester United's Marcus Rashford if they fail to sign Gnabry.

According to The Guardian, Marcus Rashford is reconsidering his future at Old Trafford after enduring what has arguably been his worst season since making his debut for the Red Devils in 2016.

The England international has scored just five goals in 31 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season. He has looked a shadow of his former self and has been heavily criticized for his lack of work-rate and attitude in recent weeks.

Tottenham could be interested in providing the 24-year-old with an escape route by making a move for him this summer. According to The Telegraph, United could offer Rashford as part of a player-plus cash deal to Conte's side in exchange for Harry Kane.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava