Tottenham Hotspur ready to welcome back PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino if Antonio Conte leaves - Reports

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly (via Le10Sport) prepared to reappoint Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino if Antonio Conte leaves in the summer.

Pochettino, who took charge of the Parisians at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, spent five years at Spurs between 2014 and 2019.

The Argentine was given an exceptional squad to play with at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Despite having one of the strongest teams in Europe, PSG have only managed to win the league, failing miserably in two cup competitions. They were first eliminated by Nice in the Round of 16 of the French Cup back in February. Then came the Round of 16 elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Los Blancos endured a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Paris, allowing the French giants to go to the Santiago Bernabeu with a narrow but notable advantage. They struck again in the second leg and secured a healthier two-goal lead. In the last half-hour, the Parisians bizarrely imploded, succumbing to a 3-2 aggregate defeat, courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

Parisien @11Dpro Antonio Conte will do wonders at PSG he fits PSG perfectly



-plays with a 3 ATB

-won’t let players be lazy ( a conte speciality)

-knows how to deal with big players

According to Le10Sport, Pochettino’s job security has taken a major hit following the two cup final exits. The Argentine still has a year remaining on his managerial contract but he is unlikely to spend next season at the Parc des Princes. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has emerged as one of the names who could replace Pochettino as PSG manager.

With Conte’s future supposedly up in the air, Spurs are already looking for alternatives. Pochettino, who did a fantastic job at nurturing Tottenham’s young footballers during his five-year tenure, is one of the favorites to fill in for the Italian. Some members of the club are prepared to welcome him back, but it does not appear to be a unanimous decision.

PSG might not succeed in luring Antonio Conte away from Spurs

Since taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur in November, Antonio Conte has successfully turned their fortunes around. They are currently fourth in the table and have a two-point lead over fifth-placed Arsenal with only one game left to play. The team has been responding well to his methods and Champions League football next season will only motivate them further.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Antonio Conte is set to receive a bonus of around £2.5m if Tottenham secure the final top four spot in the Premier League.



(Source: Antonio Conte is set to receive a bonus of around £2.5m if Tottenham secure the final top four spot in the Premier League.(Source: @TimesSport 🚨 Antonio Conte is set to receive a bonus of around £2.5m if Tottenham secure the final top four spot in the Premier League.(Source: @TimesSport) https://t.co/SzcIaHNjyV

PSG, of course, have a better team and a practically unlimited budget, but we’re not sure whether those factors could sway Conte. Between the camaraderie at Spurs and the quality of football in the Premier League, Conte may already be in his happy place.

Unless Spurs bizarrely fail to secure Champions League football on the final matchday, Conte shouldn’t have any regrets turning PSG down if they come knocking.

Edited by Samya Majumdar