Tottenham Hotspur reportedly eyeing move for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma

Will Jose Mourinho be able to lure a star from his former club?

According to the latest reports, Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a reunion with Kurt Zouma.

Burnley FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, according to the Express. Per a report from the English publication, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is keen on getting the Frenchman this summer to bolster his defence.

The report adds that Kurt Zouma is on top of Mourinho's wishlist and that Spurs are ready to make a bid for the Frenchman. The centre-back has made his return to the starting XI in the last two games that Chelsea have played, at the expense of Antonio Rudiger.

Jose Mourinho has been a big fan of Kurt Zouma for a long time and was the one who handed him his Chelsea debut during his second stint at the London club. The Express claim that the price tag put by Chelsea on Kurt Zouma is around £25 million, and that could prove to be a stumbling block.

Tottenham's reported plans for the summer transfer window

Spurs are currently analysing the market and are yet to make a signing, unlike their rivals Chelsea. The Blues have already snapped up Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and are reportedly weighing up moves for Kai Haverz, Declan Rice, and Ben Chilwell as well.

When asked about his transfer plans, Mourinho said:

"I don't know the market. First of all, I'm not in control of the market, secondly, it will be something new. The dynamics of the market are something that for many of us are still a question mark. It's a normal situation in every club - some players go, some players stay. I see that as a very normal thing to happen."

Jose Mourinho and his mixed relationship with Kurt Zouma

Jose Mourinho has a unique way of motivating his players and Kurt Zouma had his own unique incident with the Portuguese tactician. During his time at Chelsea, the manager called Kurt Zouma to his office the day after a loss and ensured that his dissatisfaction over the defender's performance in an away game was conveyed loud and clear.

Zouma spoke to RMC Sport earlier this year and revealed:

“I cannot remember which match we were playing, we were losing 3-1, away from home. The following day, he [Mourinho] catches up with me, he takes me to his office, and he asks me if I am ok. I said yes, he asked me if I was sure. I said yes again, he replied ‘Because you were rubbish this weekend.’ Like that, direct. It shocked me, but it made me want to immediately respond on the pitch. I remember that it hurt me, that it affected me. But I really wanted to show him that I could react.”