Tottenham Hotspur set to make bold move to sign Chelsea target who has scored more goals than Harry Kane this season – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to launch a move to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Spurs, who sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £82 million in the summer, currently have just two strikers, Richarlison and Alejo Veliz, in their ranks. However, they have been mainly relying on captain Son Heung-min to deputize in a central role this season.

Now, according to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Guirassy to strengthen their striking depth next January. They are set to face tough competition from city rivals Fulham, who sold Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

Guirassy, who has eight international caps for Guinea so far, has shot to fame due to his stupendous exploits in and around the box this campaign. He has scored 15 goals in just nine appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart, more than ex-Spurs talisman Kane.

Kane, on the other hand, has scored 11 goals in 12 matches for Bayern Munich so far this season. He has also provided six assists in the process, four more than the aforementioned Spurs and Fulham target.

Guirassy, who permanently joined Stuttgart after a loan stint from Rennes for close to £8 million last July, has a £17 million exit clause in his current deal. The 27-year-old has a contract until 2026 at his club.

Meanwhile, according to football.london, Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring the former LOSC Lille and FC Koln man's progress this season. Both the clubs are in urgent need of a proven goalscorer.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides huge injury update for Christopher Nkunku

Ahead of his team's league contest against Brentford, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that summer signing Christopher Nkunku could be available in November. He said (h/t football.london):

"He is doing well, I think he is close, I hope he can be involved soon. Maybe after the international break. Maybe not not sure."

Outlining the £52 million man's potential importance, Pochettino added:

"He was the player when you see the goals from last season, a player who can provide goals and I think we are missing goals. We think he can be important for us because he proved he can score. We cannot complain. Things happen. We are looking forward to recover him and see him help us score more goals."

Nkunku, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, is yet to make his Chelsea debut. He arrived on a permanent deal earlier this summer after being named the 2022-23 Bundesliga top-scorer with 16 goals.

Prior to joining Chelsea, the 25-year-old Frenchman shot to fame due to his stellar outings for RB Leipzig. He netted 58 goals and registered 29 assists in his final 88 overall appearances for the Bundesliga side.