Tottenham Hotspur set to reignite interest in Chelsea star if contract situation remain unresolved: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a fresh move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher if he hasn't signed a new contract by this summer.

The Evening Standard reports that there has been no significant progress over Gallagher and a potential renewal with the Blues. The England international has just one year left to run on his current deal.

Chelsea may need to sort out the 24-year-old's future will quickly as an expert claims his value is falling while his salary profile is increasing. The west Londoners may not be able to decide where he ends up should he leave.

Tottenham have tracked Gallagher over the past two transfer windows and could return this summer. Ange Postecoglou has put his own stamp on Spurs' squad and seems to like the Englishman's profile.

However, Chelsea tried encouraging the likes of Everton, West Ham United, Fulham, and Brighton & Hove Albion to move for Gallagher ahead of their London rivals. They would be strengthening one of the Premier League's top four contenders should he head to the Lilywhites.

The Blues accepted two bids from Everton for Gallagher in January 2023. The Stamford Bridge outfit are expected to come up with a contract proposal for their academy graduate but it's not certain that he will agree.

Gallagher has been in fine form this season, posting three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions. He's captained his boyhood club in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Mauricio Pochettino labels Conor Gallagher as 'priceless' following his brace in Chelsea's win vs Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher was superb in Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace.

Gallagher put in a man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea's 3-1 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Monday (February 12). The versatile midfielder struck two fine goals to help the Blues secure victory at Selhurst Park.

Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on the former Palace loanee in response to his display. The west Londoners' head coach said (via BBC Sport):

"I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team. He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him."

Gallagher came back to haunt his former club and his two goals weren't the only impressive part of his outing. He also made three key passes and won four of 10 ground duels.

The Blues midfielder enjoyed a breakout loan spell at Selhurst Park during the 2021-22 campaign. He managed eight goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions, winning the Eagles' Player of the Year award.