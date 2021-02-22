Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Wolfsberger AC travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League’s round of 32 on Wednesday evening.

The tie is all but over after Tottenham defeated Wolfsberger 4-1 in the first leg, but Jose Mourinho’s side will want to make another statement here.

The English side have not been in the best form recently. Another match against Wolfsberger – who are in fifth place in the Austrian Bundesliga – could be a good way for them to regain some confidence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC Head-to-Head

Tottenham defeated Wolfsberger comfortably last week, winning 4-1 in the neutral venue of Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

Goals from Son Heung Min, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius were enough for Jose Mourinho’s side, who should now win this tie comfortably.

However, Wolfsberger did give them problems at times. The Austrian side will be hoping for a more positive result – even if it won't be enough to move into the round of 16.

Wolfsberger defeated Sturm Graz 2-1 in an Austrian Bundesliga game at the weekend, their fourth domestic win in their last five games.

In contrast, Tottenham fell to defeat at the hands of West Ham. Spurs have won just two of their last six Premier League games.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Wolfsberger AC form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham saw Sergio Reguilon return from injury this weekend, and Mourinho may choose to give him some more playing time here.

However, Giovani Lo Celso remains out with a hamstring injury while right-back Serge Aurier is a doubt.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Wolfsberger AC

Wolfsberger reportedly have one injury concern leading into this game. Israeli midfielder Eliel Peretz is likely to miss out with an undisclosed muscle injury.

Injured: Eliel Peretz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gutted not to come away with anything today. On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/aj9pImQ6oR — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 21, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius

Wolfsberger AC predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Alexander Kofler, Michael Novak, Dominik Baumgartner, Luka Lochoshvili, Jonathan Scherzer, Sven Sprangler, Gustav Henriksson, Michael Liendl, Christopher Wernitznig, Dejan Joveljic, Kai Stratznig

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger AC Prediction

After seeing Tottenham outclass Wolfsberger last week, it’s hard to imagine them failing to repeat the feat at home. Mourinho’s men will also be motivated to erase the memory of their disappointing showing against West Ham at the weekend.

We expect plenty of goals for Tottenham in a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Wolfsberger AC