Tottenham initiate contact to snap up PSG star: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have already initiated contact with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a possible transfer of Idrissa Gueye, reports Spanish news outlet TodoFichajes.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is looking to beef up the defensive midfield position and views the Senegalese midfielder as a good fit.

Gueye joined the Parisians in 2019 from Everton but hasn't impressed. He has struggled to nail down a starting berth in their squad, starting just 18 games in Ligue 1 this season.

This could prompt him to seek newer pastures, despite having one more year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Tottenham have made their interest known and are in discussions with PSG for a potential switch amounting to a figure close to €15 million.

Last Word On Spurs @LastWordOnSpurs Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.



Gueye has since won two titles and two French Cups after playing 110 games and is in the final year of his PSG contract.



🗞[@JeunesFooteux]



#THFC | #COYS

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.Gueye has since won two titles and two French Cups after playing 110 games and is in the final year of his PSG contract.🗞[@JeunesFooteux] 🚨Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.🏆Gueye has since won two titles and two French Cups after playing 110 games and is in the final year of his PSG contract.🗞[@JeunesFooteux]#THFC | #COYShttps://t.co/WsdxEKd5Sf

Gueye has plied his trade in the Premier League before - with Aston Villa in the 2015-16 season and the following three years at Everton. He made a combined 134 top-flight appearances, scoring three goals and making six assists.

The Lilywhites believe this experience will help him readjust to life in England without much hassle, while also being impressed with his performances.

However, this isn't the first time he's tipped to make a Premier League return.

Gueye was linked with a move to Chelsea just six months after his £30 million-worth transfer to PSG. As per The Sun, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also interested in the midfielder the following year.

Chelsea @ouggi Idrissa Gueye has opted to reject the chance to join Newcastle United on loan from Paris Saint-Germain despite initial positive talks.[Mail] Idrissa Gueye has opted to reject the chance to join Newcastle United on loan from Paris Saint-Germain despite initial positive talks.[Mail]

As per another report by The Sun, Gueye vetoed a loan move to Newcastle United last summer, who could return for his signature this summer.

PSG set for a summer of clearout

The Parisians could see a few of their players leave this summer in a clearout.

Gueye, as aforementioned, could probably be on their list of potential departures, along with potentially Kylian Mbappe. Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas, Thilo Kehrer, Ander Herrera and Laywin Kurzawa all face uncertain futures at the Parc des Princes as well.

Mbappe could be their most marquee exit this summer as he's been strongly linked with Real Madrid. As per Marca, he is expected to join Los Blancos with his contract with PSG expiring.

PSG have already stopped selling his shirt on their website in their biggest hint yet that he's indeed on his way out.

It will be interesting to see what the summer transfer window has in store for the Ligue 1 champions.

Edited by Aditya Singh