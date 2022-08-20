Tottenham interested in Chelsea star - reports

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to have shown a desire to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, according to The Evening Standard.

Chelsea have seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers this summer. However, they have already made one major addition to their defense, signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £33 million.

The Blues intend to strengthen the area further, having identified Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana as a top target. They have seen two bids of up to £70 million turned down, but remain determined to land the Frenchman.

Fofana has already agreed personal terms with the London giants, according to Fabrizio Romano. He has even asked Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to leave him out of the team's upcoming match against Southampton.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Fofana asked Rodgers to be left out of Southampton game, it’s confirmed - as Wesley Fofana has no doubts since one month: he wants Chelsea, it’s his dream move. Full agreement on personal terms has been reached days ago, now waiting for new bidFofana asked Rodgers to be left out of Southampton game, it’s confirmed - as @RobTannerLCFC reported. Wesley Fofana has no doubts since one month: he wants Chelsea, it’s his dream move. Full agreement on personal terms has been reached days ago, now waiting for new bid 🚨🔵 #CFCFofana asked Rodgers to be left out of Southampton game, it’s confirmed - as @RobTannerLCFC reported. https://t.co/9QZfatWUkV

Chelsea are thus hopeful of getting a deal for Fofana across the line soon. However, the 21-year-old's arrival could signal bad news for Chalobah, who could see his playing time limited at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman remained an unused substitute in the Blues' first two Premier League matches. He fears that Fofana's signing will block his pathway at the club, according to the aforementioned source.

There are suggestions that Chalobah will look to leave Stamford Bridge permanently or on loan before the transfer window closes. It appears he is not short of options should he seek a new club this summer.

Inter Milan have already been credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old. Tottenham and AS Roma have now entered the race to acquire his services, as per the report.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



The Blues are reluctant to release him but there are concerns about game time after the possible signing of Fofana: #cfc Tottenham and Roma have joined Inter Milan in showing an interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.The Blues are reluctant to release him but there are concerns about game time after the possible signing of Fofana: standard.co.uk/sport/football… Tottenham and Roma have joined Inter Milan in showing an interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The Blues are reluctant to release him but there are concerns about game time after the possible signing of Fofana: standard.co.uk/sport/football… #cfc

Chalobah has a contract with Thomas Tuchel's side until the end of the 2025-26 season. The London giants are thus tipped to have a huge say on the centre-back's future.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Spurs want to sign the England Under-21s international permanently or on loan.

How has Tottenham target Chalobah fared for Chelsea?

Chalobah rose through the ranks at Chelsea's academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2021. He has since made 30 appearances across all competitions for Tuchel's side.

The defender featured regularly for the Blues during the opening stages of last season. However, he has started just 10 matches out of 33 games for the club this year.

Chalobah has also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient. It now remains to be seen if another temporary switch is on the cards for him.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer