Tottenham interested in signing 26-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

According to ESPN, Spurs are interested in signing Henderson if the Red Devils allow him to leave in the summer. The English shot-stopper is on loan at Nottingham Forest at the end of the season. United refused to add a buy option in the deal.

Henderson faces an uphill battle to get back into the Forest side after the club's signing of PSG goalkeeper Kaylor Navas in January. He has made 20 appearances across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

The English stopper will head back to Old Trafford when his loan expires in the summer. However, he may not be back with the Red Devils for too long with Tottenham on his tail. He is unlikely to displace David de Gea in Erik ten Hag's side given the Spaniard's fine campaign.

Meanwhile, Spurs are searching for a new goalkeeper as Hugo Lloris has one more year on his contract. The 36-year-old seems to be creeping towards the exit door and has endured a difficult season. He has made some glaring errors on numerous occasions while keeping nine clean sheets in 27 games.

Henderson's contract with Manchester United expires in 2025. He was eager to leave Ten Hag's side to gain first-team minutes to break back into the England setup.

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov thinks Newcastle United deserve to finish in the top-four

Newcastle are in the top four hunt.

Berbatov has claimed that Newcastle to deserve to finish in the top four alongside Manchester United at the end of the season. The Magpies have been this season's surprise package, putting themselves in contention for Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe's side sit fifth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by two points with two games in hand. The Tyneside outfit have won 12 and lost three of 26 league games.

Berbatov told Betfred that Newcastle are deserving of a place in the top-four come May. He commented on Spurs and Liverpool's credentials to challenge the Magpies for Champions League qualification:

“In my opinion, Newcastle United deserve to finish in the top four this season alongside Manchester United. Tottenham, as always, have had a lot of ups and downs but they’re still there, hanging around.

He continued:

"Liverpool are also in the race and they shouldn’t be underestimated but I certainly believe Manchester United will be one of the teams that will qualify for Champions League football.”

Newcastle's top-four pursuit will be given its biggest test yet when they face their fellow Red Devil top-four rivals on April 2. They suffered an agonizing 2-0 defeat to Ten Hag's side at Wembley in the Carabao Cup in February.

