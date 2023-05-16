Tottenham are interested in signing former Arsenal star this summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the summer transfer window.

According to Mohamed Toubache (h/t Get Football News France), Aston Villa are leading the race to sign the Olympique de Marseille midfielder. Newcastle United are also believed to be in the race alongside Spurs.

However, the Villans are said to have two advantages in the race for Guendouzi - manager Unai Emery and former Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The two midfielders have played alongside each other for France at the U18, U21, and senior levels.

They also played 47 games together last season as OM finished runners-up in Ligue 1 and reached the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals. The French club liked what they saw from Guendouzi during his season-long loan spell and paid €11 million to sign him permanently last summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youth academy player will have two years left on his contract at the Stade Velodrome at the end of the season. He is apparently valued at €32 million by his current team.

Guendouzi was on Arsenal's books for four years but only played for them for two seasons. He made 66 appearances across competitions under Emery - the most he has made under any manager in his career.

Things changed when Mikel Arteta took over the helm in December 2019. The two apparently fell out, leading to Guendouzi's gradual but complete expulsion from first-team action. He has nevertheless been impressive for Marseille.

The seven-cap France international has five goals and as many assists in 41 club games across competitions this term.

Ex-Tottenham star slams Arsenal fans for abandoning team in Brighton defeat

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson was unhappy with Arsenal fans for leaving the stadium early in their team's 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 14.

After a goalless first half, the Seagulls completely dominated proceedings in the second 45 minutes, scoring thrice without reply. This led to a large number of Arsenal fans leaving the Emirates early.

It was a sign that they had thrown the towel in the Premier League title race. Manchester City now need just three points from their remaining three games to be crowned champions.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Robinson slammed Gunners fans, saying, via The Boot Room:

"You need your fans. You started this journey together and you stay in this journey together. These fans will still be here next year, regardless of what league you are in. If you support a football club, you support a football club and you stay with them until the end."

This was only their second league defeat at home all season.

