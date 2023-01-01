Tottenham keen on re-signing former player they sold for just €1.25 million - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in re-signing their youth graduate Marcus Edwards in the January transfer window.

The English forward has been excellent for Sporting CP since joining them in January earlier this year. He has scored 12 goals and has provided 12 goals in 39 games across competitions.

Edwards, 24, came through Tottenham's ranks and made just one senior appearance before moving to Vit. Guimaraes in 2019. He then joined Sporting CP in January and has been impressive since.

Spurs need some reinforcements in their frontline. While they have an excellent front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Dejan Kulusevski, their backups have failed to make an impact.

They signed Richarlison from Everton in the summer but the Brazilian has suffered from injury issues.

Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura have been far from impressive and could even leave the club in January or next summer.

Hence, they have contacted Sporting CP to sign Edwards (via A Bola). The north London side also have a 50% clause in the Englishman's future sales. Hence, they could sign him for half the quoted price.

However, they might find it hard to convince Sporting to sell one of their prized assets in January. Edwards has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

He was also impressive against his former club when Sporting and Tottenham clashed in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Spurs are also reportedly highly interested in signing Edwards' Sporting teammate Pedro Porro in January.

Tottenham reportedly prioritizing an attacking signing in January

As per journalist Dean Jones, Spurs are looking to sign an attacker in the January transfer window. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“When I’m speaking to people who have an understanding of how things will open up at Tottenham, they think an attacking player is probably being prioritised at the moment.”

While they are currently fifth in the Premier League table, Antonio Conte's side have certainly struggled to put up good performances this season.

Harry Kane has been their talisman once again, as he has scored 13 league goals so far. However, injuries to Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Son's lack of form have meant that the England captain hasn't gotten much support.

Tottenham will need to find some rhythm back soon if they are to secure a top-four place in the league. They will next face Aston Villa at home on January 1.

Poll : 0 votes